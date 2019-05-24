Plans announced for new terminal at Dallas Airport

DFW Airport and American Airlines made the announcement about the project. The plans call for DFW to invest up to US$3bn to US$3.5bn in terminal improvements, including the construction of Terminal F and enhancements to Terminal C.

The airport said that the identified site for the new terminal provides significant flexibility for phasing in the number of gates, with a long-term projection of up to 24.

Design work for Terminal F will begin immediately. DFW and American will explore several different options for the layout of the Terminal F site.

"Today's announcement sets the stage for DFW Airport's next 50 years," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. "The new Terminal F and the expansion that could follow will provide the region with the growth it needs to compete with international business centres. The Airport is growing faster than ever, and it needs to keep pace with the Dallas-Fort Worth economy to provide jobs and connections for businesses and families.”

Mayor of Dallas Mike Rawlings said: “This is one of the most significant announcements in my eight years as mayor. The fact that American Airlines believes in the DFW International Airport Board and management enough to make this tremendous investment in the future of the Airport is something we should all celebrate.”