Plans announced for robotic prefab factory

The scheme is being designed and developed by consultant Prefab Logic, which described the venture as a first-of-its-kind factory that will set an entirely new benchmark for automated volumetric modular construction. The factory will be based in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, and will operate under the name Autovol.

Prefab Logic is designing the factory in partnership with a factory robotics development company, which has not yet been named.

“Autovol will greatly accelerate the big and positive impact on cost and productivity that current volumetric modular construction already delivers to our projects,” said Prefab Logic co-founder Curtis Fletcher. “This factory will create new breakthroughs in construction speed, capacity, efficiency and excellence.”

Fellow co-founder Rick Murdock will lead Autovol.

Prefab Logic’s business involves helping factory owners and developers design, develop, and run volumetric modular construction factories. Once Autovol is developed, Prefab Logic aims to foster a network of affiliate factories and share key automated construction technology and lessons learned.

“Autovol will open up with automation far beyond what’s being done in any modular factory today. It’s Construction 3.0,” said Murdock. “Prefab Logic experts have worked-in, designed, operated, and studied today’s best-in-class modular factories worldwide. We’ve enjoyed our role as modular pioneers, and we’re thrilled with what this next pioneering phase will do for communities that need affordable housing as well as developers and factory owners ready to change the game.”

The factory is set to be operational in early 2020.