Plans approved for £35m student scheme

Artist's impression

Developer/contractor S1 Developments, owned and run by brothers Dan and Shane Teague, plans a £35m redevelopment of the old school site.

Plans show accommodation space for 468 students with the original school hall repurposed as a central amenity, sitting within a courtyard.

The site has been vacant for more than a decade and fallen into disrepair. The restoration of the original Category B-listed school building, designed by John Alexander Carfrae, forms an integral part of the proposals.

S1 Developments director Dan Teague said: “The original school building has fallen into a sorry state since it ceased being a school over a decade ago. Whilst the redevelopment is challenging, our proposed use brings with it an opportunity to save and renovate the original school building and continue its educational use, benefitting the local community.”

