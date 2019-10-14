Plans approved for Faversham hotel and supermarket

The permission was secured by Pegasus Group’s planning team on behalf of Henry Davidson Developments (HDD), with Aldi and Premier Inn as named occupiers. Outline permission for the wider Perry Court Development was approved in March 2017.

Scott Davidson, managing director of HDD, said: “Thanks to the support and dedication of the team at Pegasus Group we now look forward to progressing this development at the soonest possible opportunity.”

The planning application, which was recommended for approval by officers, was for a new supermarket and hotel along with associated accesses, car and cycling parking, lighting, drainage, landscaping and infrastructure.

Steve Lewis-Roberts, a senior director at Pegasus Group, said: “We are extremely pleased that HDD’s vision for this development, that will bring much needed services to the new community and the existing town, has won the support of Swale Borough Council.

“During the consultation process significant design changes were made to ensure a bespoke development that is right for Perry Court, and this was reflected by the fact that were no objections from statutory consultees and that the application had the support of the local Faversham Town Council.

