Plans cleared for new Edinburgh brewery

Edinburgh City Council has approved plans for the brewery on a two-hectare site at Heriot-Watt University’s Research Park. In addition to brewing beers, Innis & Gunn will also be inviting beer fans to experience the process first-hand, through guided tours.

The project involves collaborate Innis & Gunn and Heriot-Watt University. Plans are being drawn up to ensure that students at the School of Brewing & Distilling spend time on placement in the brewery, engaged in on-the-job learning. Further collaboration between Innis & Gunn and Heriot-Watt University is envisaged in fields such as low-carbon brewing technologies, product and packaging innovation and new product development.

Innis & Gunn founder Dougal Gunn Sharp said: “I have wanted to build this brewery in Edinburgh for almost two decades and as the business has grown and gone from strength to strength, the importance has only increased. To have planning permission now granted at such an inspiring site is an important step forward.

“Plans for the brewery have taken a natural pause as we all continue to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, but we are committed to building the brewery when the time is right. Although we cannot give an exact date for breaking ground, the longer timeframe does have some positives including more options in the market for the best low-carbon equipment and technology, which have the potential to change the game in terms of energy usage in brewing and packaging processes.”

