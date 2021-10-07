Plans displayed for new Edinburgh quarter

Members of the public are to be given the opportunity to view the proposals for a new urban quarter. The project had been announced last month.

Developer Watkin Jones Group said that the proposed mixed-use brownfield development will comprise primarily of build-to-rent (BTR) homes, including affordable homes, which will make up approximately 75 per cent of the floorspace. There will also be managed student homes.

Under Covid guidance, the public will have the opportunity to view development proposals on the New Mart website with the opportunity to ask the development team questions and provide feedback at an online consultation event next week.

The former auction mart buildings and livestock sheds are now over 120 years old and in need of constant maintenance, repair and upgrade which has become uneconomical for current occupiers, the World of Football and World of Bowling. The preference is to build new facilities while seeking to retain the character and elements of the buildings.

Each of the key areas of public realm and open space will be given an identity as part of the overall masterplan, reflecting the history of the site, including a large central public square.

If planning permission is granted, work should be completed in 2025.

Iain Smith, planning director for Watkin Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be providing the public with the opportunity to view our exciting scheme for this new urban quarter at Chesser. The site is in a highly sustainable location with excellent access to amenities and transport links and will be built to future-proofed high environmental standards.

“We are aware of the financial burden bringing the current dated facilities up to standard will be and that it is an uneconomical position for the current owners.

“Our intention is to retain the character of the buildings where we can, ensuring their long-term viable future. These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city. This consultation event is part of a process of extensive engagement to ensure that people from across the local area have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”

