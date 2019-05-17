Plans for £1bn A66 upgrade go out to consultation

A northern or southern bypass of Kirkby Thore alongside the current road in Cumbria is among the dualling options

The A66 is a 50-mile east-west trunk road connecting the A1 and the M6 just above the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The 18 miles that remain single carriageway is to be widened to dual carriageway.

An eight-week consultation on the options runs from today until 11th July 2019 with events in Penrith, Richmond, Appleby and Barnard Castle.

Elements include dualling the existing three mile section between Penrith and Temple Sowerby, a new bypass north or south of Kirkby Thore and north of Crackenthorpe, a new dual carriageway between Appleby and Brough, freeing up the existing A66 for local traffic, and dualling the four-mile stretch between Stephen Bank and Carkin Moor.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “The A66 connects businesses, communities and families across the north of England, and this highly anticipated upgrade is great news for the local and regional economies and will improve the national road network. We’re pleased to be going out to the local community to consult on the options for the scheme. I would like to thank all our local partners who have supported us to get the project to this stage and I would encourage everyone with an interest in the scheme to get involved with this consultation.”

More details on the project can be found at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/A66TransPennine.