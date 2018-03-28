News » UK » Plans go in for £650m Cheshunt Lakeside » published 28 Mar 2018
Plans go in for £650m Cheshunt Lakeside
Inland Homes has submitted an outline planning application for a huge residential-led development at Cheshunt Lakeside in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.
Inland Homes is working with Broxbourne Council to deliver a development of up to 1,853 homes and more than 18,000 m2 of commercial, retail, community, leisure and education space.
The 30-acre site, just outside the M25 to the north of London, includes the former headquarters of retailer Tesco. With a gross development value in the region of £650m, the scheme represents Inland Homes' largest project to date.
Chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "This is a major milestone for Inland Homes, at what will be one of the southeast's major regeneration schemes. By combining the expertise of our planning and remediation team with our rapidly growing in-house construction platform, we are in a unique position to be able to deliver a thriving residential and business community with the creation of thousands of new jobs and significant inward investment.”
Further details of the plans are at cheshuntlakeside.co.uk
