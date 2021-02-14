Plans go in for Govan housing scheme

It has worked in partnership with Mast Architects on the proposals for up to 47 amenity flats on 0.265-hectare site adjacent to Govan Cross Shopping Centre.

Proposals include a mix of 31 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom dwellings with five ground-floor plots capable of being adapted for wheelchair users. The scheme will be spread across two blocks connected by a communal amenity deck on the first-floor.

CCG director Calum Murray said: “The supply of affordable, energy-efficient homes that are capable of supporting Scotland’s ageing population is becoming more important by the day. A site like Langlands, which has been led entirely by CCG’s in-house developments team, with its immediate access to amenities and transport links, strikes a perfect blend of place-making and housing designed for particular needs.

“Govan is an area that CCG know well and we are confident that the proposals designed by Mast will contribute greatly to the local community.”

Mast Architects director Mark Johnston said: “Langlands will provide much-needed warm and healthy homes whilst also helping to redefine a fragmented piece of local townscape. The addition of high-quality communal space in the form of the amenity deck is also a vital component in creating a modern design for the urban environment.

The aim is for construction to start in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk