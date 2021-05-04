Plans go in for Nottingham Island Quarter student rooms

CGI of the planned Island Quarter development

Congyar’s latest planning application to Nottingham City Council is for a purpose-built student accommodation scheme.

The designs, by Day Architects, show a 702-bed development with a range of accommodation types including studios and cluster living.

Couch Perry Wilkes, is providing mechanical and engineering consultancy services.

The student accommodation will support The Island Quarter’s residential plans across the site, with rental apartments forming part of phase 1B – already in for planning – and future plans for family housing.

Conygar acquired the 37-acre Island Quarter site in Nottingham city centre in December 2016. The site was formerly the headquarters and laboratories of Boots, the chemists, and has been mostly vacant for more than 25 years. An outline planning application was submitted in June 2018 and the resolution to grant planning permission for the mixed use scheme was granted by Nottingham City Council in April 2019.

The permission for the development is for over two million square feet to include offices, student housing, private residential and build to rent flats, a hotel and, potentially, an entertainment and leisure venue.

Conygar property director Christopher Ware said: “The plans submitted today are an exciting step for The Island Quarter development. Nottingham has a fantastic reputation as a university city, and the growth of the student population over the last few years reflects that. Purpose built student accommodation means more choice for students and less on them to live in traditional houses in residential areas of the city.

“Our aim for The Island Quarter is true intergenerational living, with housing and accommodation that works for all. One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been that people of all ages are reassessing their relationship with where they live, and we want to create places and spaces where people can live, work and thrive.”

Day Architects director Tom Exell said: “It’s fantastic to see the scheme reach this significant milestone. This will be truly high-end student accommodation, offering exceptional living and amenity spaces whilst providing unparalleled, immediate access to public and private external space, something we feel will be key to the health and wellbeing of residents, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic. We’re extremely proud to be part of this flagship development for Nottingham and feel phase two will be another example of Conygar’s commitment to quality design across the entire masterplan.”

