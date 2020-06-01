Plans in for £100m Nottingham Guildhall scheme

View of the planned hotel from Burton Street

The plans have been developed in joint venture by Locksley Hotels and hotel group Ascena.

Originally built in 1887, Nottingham Guildhall has housed a magistrates’ court, a police station and a fire station during its history. The planning application submitted by Ascena and architect RPS Design Group shows a 162-bed, four-star hotel, with a rooftop restaurant, spa and wedding and conference facilities.

John Wilby, project lead for Ascena, said: “It is a landmark development for the city and a key destination for people across the East Midlands. Following close work with heritage consultants Turley and Historic England, we’ve ensured that the plans submitted will see a sensitive restoration of the Grade II listed building. The Guildhall is an amazing building and we are naturally delighted to be working with the city council.”

The existing courtrooms in the building will be converted into bar and restaurant facilities, retaining the original listed features. The northern elevation of the building will be extended.

Courtyard of the planned hotel

The Guildhall building itself will house the hotel, while more modern extensions at the back of the building would be demolished and rebuilt.

Ascena director Jack Turton added: “With the building sitting derelict for the best part of a decade, we’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the city council in taking steps towards bringing this iconic Nottingham building back to life – it’s been a long time coming.”

Nottingham city council leader David Mellen said: “This is a site that we have long been keen to see developed with a mix of uses, including a high-quality hotel within the main Guildhall building itself. We therefore welcome the fact that a developer is putting forward proposals which could reinvigorate this prime city-centre site.

Perspective from Talbot Street

