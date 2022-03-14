Plans in for £250m Stonebridge towers

The tallest building will have a distinctive green facade

Canada Israel and Avanton have applied to the London Borough of Brent to regenerate the 2.5 acre (1.26 hectare) Wembley Point site on Harrow Road.

They want to build a high-rise development, to be called Stonebridge Place, with 515 flats and some commercial space, along with neighbouring public realm improvements.

The South Wembley towers would be next to Stonebridge Park tube station and the recently converted WEM Tower London, a former office block now housing 439 residential apartments.

The project team for the proposed Stonebridge Place scheme includes Canada Israel as landowner and developer, Avanton as development manager and project consultant, architect Patel Taylor and consulting engineer Pell Frischmann.

The new Stonebridge Place project comprises three new buildings. The first is a 32-storey triangular tower with glass and green terracotta façade providing 266 flats for open market sale apartments. The second stepped building will rise from 10 to 20 storeys, with a glass and beige brick façade and balconies, providing 249 mixed tenure homes and flexible commercial space. The third building will be three stories and house a boxing gym and a public café.

On a clear day you'll be able to see the stadium

The planning application follows significant local consultation since December 2018 and marks the second phase of the regeneration of the site. It follows the completion of the permitted development conversion of an existing 21-storey office building on site, originally built in 1965 and known as Wembley Point Tower. Its residential conversion was completed in January 2022 and is now called WEM Tower London.

Gil Selzer, managing director of Canada Israel UK, said: “This proposed residential-led development at Wembley Point is a major urban regeneration project that will create a new destination for South Wembley. Stonebridge Place marks the next step in Canada Israel’s international expansion plans and building a strong real estate presence in the London property market.”

Wembley Point Tower, built in 1965, has been converted from offices to residential

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk