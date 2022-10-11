Plans in for £500m Leeds BTR development

CGI of the proposed development

Platform wants to build a 1.3 million sq ft mixed-use development on Sweet Street, in the South Bank regeneration area that is extending Leeds city centre to the south.

The masterplan show up to 1,350 build-to-rent apartments, 200,000 sq ft of commercial space across two office buildings and a new public square.

Platform chief executive Jean-Marc Vandevivere said: “We see fantastic opportunities in Leeds, one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK, and the South Bank area in particular. We are proud to present a transformational vision to create a community-first development that epitomises the very best of inclusive, modern day living.

“The Sweet Street development represents an exciting and evolutionary addition to our portfolio, whilst also underlining our commitment to long-term investment in the region. We are aiming to commence works to bring our vision to life in 2023.”

It is expected that the development will create 360 full time equivalent jobs during the construction phase.

