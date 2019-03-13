Plans in for £90m logistics park

CGI of the Enderby logistics hub

The Drummond Estate, a local family trust, and partner Landchain have submitted a planning application for a logistics hub that will also deliver the Enderby Relief Road, diverting traffic around the village of Enderby, five miles south of Leicester.

The 30-hectare site, close to Junction 21 of the M1, is allocated in Blaby District Council’s adopted local plan for employment use.

The proposals would create 106,500 sq m of warehouse and distribution space and provide for a specialised Logistics Training Centre.

The development proposes buildings ranging from 14,000 sq m to 46,000 sq m, with the flexibility to sub-divide plots as required.

The Enderby Relief Road (ERR) will deliver a new route from Mill Hill, north of Enderby village, through the New Lubbesthorpe Strategic Employment Site, to Leicester Lane. The access to Leicester Lane and the B4114 junction have already been completed recently.

A decision on the planning applications for the Enderby Logistics Hub and the Enderby Relief Road are due by summer 2019.