Plans in for Brentford canalside blocks

Images courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

Makers’ Yard is a propsed mixed commercial and residential scheme on Commerce Road in Brentford.

It is designed by Scott Brownrigg for developer Euthenia Developments – a joint venture of BlackOnyx and Brookworth Homes. The site is an underused brownfield site by the Grand Union Canal.

Two residential blocks, ranging from five to seven stories in height, wrap around a raised central courtyard. As well as 111 new homes, associated amenity and improved public realm, the development would also have 2396 sq m of light industrial space.

Provision of light Industrial units along the ground floor activates the frontage along Commerce Road. Above is a mix of one to three bed homes for private sale and affordable rent, each with access to a private balcony.

