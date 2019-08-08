Plans in for phase two of Meridian Water

A second application sets out the strategic infrastructure required to support the new homes being built.

As well as the housing element for the scheme, the application includes the option to include purpose-built student accommodation or large-scale purpose-built shared living accommodation and a hotel.

It will also contain commercial, retail and social infrastructure along the river front, and a primary school and supporting infrastructure.

Enfield council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “Our proposals for phase two of Meridian Water will, if granted planning permission, provide thousands of homes and first-class infrastructure.”

Enfield Council recently appointed Galliford Try Partnerships as its development partner for the delivery of the first 725 homes at Meridian One (part of phase one). The new homes will be delivered around the new Meridian Water train station, which opened in June.

The search for a new developer for Meridian Two at Leeside Road has also started, which will form part of the phase two site. The scheme, if granted planning permission, will deliver around 250 affordable homes with workspace on the lower floors.

A bid has also been made for £156m of Housing Infrastructure Fund cash from the government to help fund the first phases of infrastructure works in Meridian Water and provide a more frequent rail service through the new station.

