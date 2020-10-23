Plans in for Poole waterfront development

Plans for Fisherman's Dock

The plans show 228 apartments across four separate buildings, as well as a 118-bed hotel and 8,600 sq ft of commercial space.

Fisherman’s Dock is next to the marina in the middle of Poole. A key vantage point along Poole’s historic Quay, the application looks to further enhance the iconic setting through a comprehensive regeneration project, which will see the construction of 228 apartments, a 118 bed boutique hotel, complete with rooftop restaurant and bar and commercial space.

The developer is MHA – not the Methodist care home charity but the business of M Hossein Abedinzadeh. He said: “This project is inspired by the rich history of the site and its local surroundings; not only will Fisherman's Dock regenerate this part of Poole, it will also give back to the local community with the provision of valuable homes and employment opportunities. This fantastic project will embrace the heritage of the site and create a prime cultural, commercial and residential destination in the heart of Poole.”

