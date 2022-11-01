Plans in for Saltaire Riverside development

CGI of the Saltaire Riverside proposal on the banks of the Aire, with Salts Mill in the background

Developer Artisan Real Estate wants to knock down the old HMRC buildings on the edge of the Salts Mill World Heritage Site in Saltaire and put up a new mixed use development.

The 11-acre site is sandwiched between the River Aire and the Leeds & Liverpool Canal.

The vision is to replaced the two five-storey hexagonal office blocks, which closed in October 2021, with 289 new homes, more than 5,000 sq ft of small commercial office space designed for flexible working.

The Saltire Riverside proposal, developed with Axis Architecture, is the result of a more than 12 month of planning and consultations. A planning application has now been submitted to Bradford City Council.

Artisan Real Estate’s previous projects include New Waverley in Edinburgh’s Old Town and the Everard’s Printworks scheme in Bristol.

“Our proposals for Saltaire Riverside herald another significant addition to Artisan’s enviable list of transformational regeneration projects in highly desirable regional locations across the UK,” said Artisan North development director James Bulmer.

“Progressing such a large development on the very edge of a Unesco World Heritage site brings its own set of challenges and responsibilities, and we have taken time to understand and reflect the unique historical contexts of the Salts Mill location. We have spent considerable time working closely with local residents and groups to ensure our plans meet the need, wants and demands of this unique location.”

He added: “We want this to be a modern interpretation of neighbouring Saltaire, bringing much needed sustainable family housing in an accessible, well connected and environmentally responsible setting – with the added advantage of low energy costs and exemplarily green credentials. This is a hugely exciting development that will spectacularly open up a large riverside area that has effectively been closed to the public since the 1970s when the HMRC complex was built. Our proposals will bring excitement, interest and investment to the area and provide a natural, contemporary extension of the existing Saltaire footprint.”

