Plans lodged for £30m medical college in Bolton

Artist's impression of the new school

If approved, the Bolton College of Medical Sciences (BCMS) will be built at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Farnworth.

The college will provide training for existing and new staff, giving local people a route into healthcare employment and existing staff the opportunity to take courses.

The plans submitted to the council comprise a teaching and learning space, a café and event space plus associated staff and service space, and a dedicated multi-storey car park.

The proposed development incorporates two separate buildings: a four/part five-storey education building for the college, and a three-storey car park.

Subject to planning permission, BCMS is expected to be built and ready to welcome its first intake in late 2021

The project is a collaboration between Bolton College, the University of Bolton, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust and Bolton Council. The project is supported by £10m from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority skills capital fund towards the overall project cost of £30m.

The strategic brief was developed by Just Ask Scarlett, design plans were by Associated Architects, Avison Young acted as planning consultant with Box Clever Consulting as project manager. The full planning application is expected to be heard at Bolton Council’s planning committee on 13th June 2019.