Plans lodged for Edinburgh office development

Property developer Summix Capital said is it seeking to introduce a characterful office development that will provide much-needed work space. It said that the design has been developed as a response to the distinct historical identity of Canongate and the Royal Mile.

There will be four floors designed for small and medium businesses with provision for co-working. Each floor will have an area of 5,000 sq ft and there will be ‘break out’ spaces on the top two floors.

Other features include provision for cyclists and the potential for a publicly accessible café. The proposals will retain boundary walls, existing workshop structures and historical artefacts on site.

Architect 3DReid worked on the scheme and the planning consultants was Turley.

A spokesperson for Summix Capital said: “We’re thrilled to submit this application for an office development in Edinburgh’s Old Town. These proposals will not only serve to redevelop a vital location but help to tackle Edinburgh’s burgeoning crisis in available office space provision, especially in Edinburgh city centre.

"As a co-working space, this development provides an innovative solution to this issue while ensuring its green credentials are in line with Edinburgh City Council standards.

“We’ve consulted widely and diligently with stakeholders in Edinburgh to ensure they’ve had an opportunity to input their views about the proposals. The plans represent a collaborate discussion about how best to make this site work.”

