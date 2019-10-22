Plans lodged for whisky bar in former Teacher offices

The plans submitted by Mosaic Architecture & Design involve a whisky-themed bar and restaurant with serviced apartments above

The project to convert the Teacher building is expected to represent an investment of more than £6m.

Mosaic Architecture & Design has submitted the plans for the project at St Enoch Square, Glasgow.

Mosaic director Stephen Mallon said: “The design is one we feel is respectful of the existing building, history and context, the idea of a new whisky-themed bar is obvious, given the heritage, and the Teacher brand owners are supportive and keen to be involved in the design aspects of the development.”

The gilded ‘Teacher’ sign will be refurbished; the application also seeks to reinstate the full original signage, which also had gilded signs stating ‘Scotch Whisky Distillers’ on the lower levels.

Andre Graham, director of Big Top Productions, said: “Having identified serviced apartments and hospitality as a key area for development, we are now seeking to grow our portfolio with this exciting development in the heart of Glasgow city centre.

“The plans for our first own brand serviced apartment complex, on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square, will see this B-listed, Italian Renaissance style building, known as the Teacher building, given a new lease of life.”

The building, which was constructed in 1875, originally housed the headquarters, offices and dram shop of William Teacher & Sons. More recently it was known as a conference centre for the Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk