Plans move forward for 2,350 North Lanarkshire homes

The next Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) is now being submitted to the Scottish government. The SHIP covers the period from 2019-20 to 2023-24. The aim is for the council and to deliver 2,357 new affordable homes through, supported by potential funding of £135m from the Scottish government.

The proposed projects include over 1,200 new council homes.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of enterprise and housing, said: "By developing new affordable housing we're contributing to reducing inequalities through the provision of good quality, energy efficient and accessible homes that meet the needs of people living in our local communities. It supports our business plan priority of improving economic outcomes and opportunities by supporting the provision of access to high quality housing. By producing a long-term plan we'll realise our vision to help people to achieve their potential, and be safe, healthy, included and supported in our communities."