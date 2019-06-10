Plans move forward for Kirkintilloch housing scheme

The development will be on the site of the council's former headquarters

The council and development partner Hub West Scotland are proposing to build more than 80 homes on the site of the former Tom Johnston House in Kirkintilloch.

East Dunbartonshire’s place, neighbourhood and corporate assets committee approved the concept and agreed to move the plans on to the detailed design and market-testing stage, with a planning application to be lodged later this month.

It is anticipated that approximately 75 homes will be rented council homes, with about 12 further homes being made available for shared equity purchase.

Eight homes from the social rented properties will be developed to be fully wheelchair accessible. This is double the number indicated as part of the feasibility study and is representative of the council’s efforts to meet the future needs of local residents. In addition to the wheelchair accessible homes, a further eight will be developed with additional amenities to support residents with mobility issues.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said: “This proposed development will help increase the stock of council housing in the area at a time when the demand for affordable homes continues to grow. The addition of over 70 high quality council houses will help meet the needs of local people who are finding it difficult to get onto the housing ladder. Offering some properties for sale will encourage a mix of tenants and can contribute to a greater sense of community while also providing an opportunity to residents who may not be able to afford to buy in the open market.

“The wider community will also benefit from this development in terms of work and training opportunities which it will bring to the area."

Iain Marley, CEO of Hub West Scotland, added: “It’s fantastic that the project has reached this key milestone and are we are able to share details of this very high-quality development and explain how it will enhance the local area.”