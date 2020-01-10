Plans submitted for 151-home Glasgow scheme

The homes would be built on Newhall Street in the East End of Glasgow, alongside the River Clyde. The scheme forms part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration project.

The proposed development will consist of 151 flats with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes and 128 parking spaces available for residents. A further Glasgow development had beenannounced by Swan Group at the end of 2019.

Swan Group managing director Phil McGinlay said: “We’re excited to submit plans to bring even more homes to the East End of Glasgow. The 151 high-quality homes in Newhall Street, will help with the growing demand for more accessible and affordable housing across the city.

“It’s a great start to 2020 for Swan Group and follows two other Glasgow developments which were announced in 2019. As a Glasgow based developer working across the UK, we are passionate about creating new communities and look forward to working with Glasgow City Council and a range of housing associations as we move forward.”

Clyde Gateway executive director of regeneration Martin McKay said: “The redevelopment of Newhall Street has been a long-term objective for Clyde Gateway and we are pleased to see Swan Group’s ambitious plans. We are always really encouraged by the demand for new homes in Clyde Gateway and with Newhall Street just a short walk from our business locations it will contribute to our aim for Clyde Gateway to be an area in which people can live and work.”

