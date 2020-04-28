Plans submitted for £260m Gateshead arena

Artist's impression of the complex

The 80,000 sq ft development comprises a 12,500 capacity arena, a conference centre, hotels, cafes, bars restaurants, and shops.

Sir Robert McAlpine is already on board as main contactor for the project, having been appointed in November 2019 and has since been involved in the design process.

The site is on the waterfront between the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art and the Sage Gateshead, directly in front the Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

It was back in 2015 that Gateshead Council appointed a consortium of Ask Real Estate and German developer Patrizia to deliver a scheme at Gateshead Quays.

The council expects to submit its own planning application later this year for a multi-storey car park on Baltic Quarter to service the development.

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said: “We have undertaken a programme of public consultation with local stakeholders and neighbours which has informed our plans for Gateshead Quays and we are pleased that we are now able to take this through to the final stage of the planning process.”

He added: “Our appointed contractors Sir Robert McAlpine have been engaging with the technical teams and with the arena operator ASM Global and we have signed-off stage two designs for what will be a world-class events destination. We are hopeful that the scheme will achieve full planning consent later this year and look forward to delivering this superb facility for the northeast as soon as possible.”

HOK is designing the overall masterplan for the site while AHR Architects is designing the hotel. The project team also includes: Legends International (project manager and contract administrator), Lichfields (planning consultant), Gardiner & Theobald (quantity surveyor, Arup (structural/M&E engineers) and Vectos (transport planning).

