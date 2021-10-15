Plans submitted for £30m Dunbar retail park

Detailed planning applications for DunBear Park have been submitted to East Lothian Council for Lidl (1,996m2) and B&M (2,218m2) stores, as well as the roads. With site infrastructure, there is set to be £30m of investment in the development, according to the development team.

The joint application by Hallhill Developments, Lidl and B&M follows planning applications for roads, footpaths and essential infrastructure submitted last year, together with renewable energy proposals for the site.

The 54.3-acre development is designed around The DunBear, the five-metre-high steel sculpture of a brown bear that pays tribute to Dunbar-born naturalist, John Muir, credited with playing a key role in the establishment of National Parks in the USA. DunBear Park is part of the Hallhill development.

The mixed-use development aims to include office, industrial, retail, leisure, extra-care facilities, community and residential uses.

Heating is planned to be delivered via a district heating network, including the use of low-carbon electric heat pumps. The pumps will be powered by their own green electricity supply fed from a series of photovoltaic and battery arrays, which will also deliver green energy to the whole site.

Ken Ross from Hallhill Developments said: “At a time when retailers are scaling back due to the pandemic, it is great to be able to announce that these operators will be coming to DunBear Park. This will address the increased demand and provide greater competition, key themes that came from the community consultation exercise we undertook.

“This £30 million investment will deliver up to 80 much-needed new jobs for the local community, which is a clear vote of confidence in this location and will also serve to deliver the necessary infrastructure to allow us to bring forward further investment into Dunbar.”

