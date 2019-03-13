Plans unveiled for ‘digital quarter’ in Edinburgh

A dedicated ‘digital quarter’ will be the centre point of the 150-acre Crosswind development near Edinburgh Airport.

Development of the brownfield site will open up derelict land and enable the construction of housing, commercial properties and local amenities.

The company behind the plan, Crosswind Developments, aims to work with other agencies to create a Scottish ‘digital community’. It said that the digital quarter would provide the kind of transport connections, offices, housing and leisure facilities that global technology companies expect when choosing where to locate, allowing Edinburgh to compete with key existing European destinations.

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “Scotland, and Edinburgh in particular, should be an ideal location for global technology jobs but without a dedicated approach to creating the kind of environment technology companies are looking for, it’s much harder to bring that investment here. These companies want modern, state of the art offices, world class connectivity, an environment that is attractive to its workforce with easy access to global connections. A pool of high-quality graduates is another important factor.

“Crosswind is, perhaps, one of the best connected, undeveloped sites in Scotland with immediate access to air, rail and road transport. It will have a focus on the kind of housing, working space and leisure facilities that people demand. Working with others, we believe we can make this part of Edinburgh one of the most attractive locations in the world for these companies while also nurturing home grown start-ups.”