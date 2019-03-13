TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 13 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Plans unveiled for ‘digital quarter’ in Edinburgh

Plans unveiled for ‘digital quarter’ in Edinburgh

7 hours Plans have been unveiled for a new Edinburgh development aimed at attracting both local and global digital businesses.

A dedicated ‘digital quarter’ will be the centre point of the 150-acre Crosswind development near Edinburgh Airport.  

Development of the brownfield site will open up derelict land and enable the construction of housing, commercial properties and local amenities.

The company behind the plan, Crosswind Developments, aims to work with other agencies to create a Scottish ‘digital community’. It said that the digital quarter would provide the kind of transport connections, offices, housing and leisure facilities that global technology companies expect when choosing where to locate, allowing Edinburgh to compete with key existing European destinations.

Related Information

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “Scotland, and Edinburgh in particular, should be an ideal location for global technology jobs but without a dedicated approach to creating the kind of environment technology companies are looking for, it’s much harder to bring that investment here. These companies want modern, state of the art offices, world class connectivity, an environment that is attractive to its workforce with easy access to global connections. A pool of high-quality graduates is another important factor.

“Crosswind is, perhaps, one of the best connected, undeveloped sites in Scotland with immediate access to air, rail and road transport. It will have a focus on the kind of housing, working space and leisure facilities that people demand. Working with others, we believe we can make this part of Edinburgh one of the most attractive locations in the world for these companies while also nurturing home grown start-ups.”

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »