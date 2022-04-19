Plans unveiled for Foster-designed 60-storey tower

Foster & Partners is designer of the 423m-tall, 60-storey at 270 Park Avenue in New York City, USA

The 423m-tall, 60-storey tower will be built at 270 Park Avenue in New York City, USA. The building has been designed to have net zero operational emissions and to exceed the highest standards in sustainability. JP Morgan Chase said that will help define the modern workplace with 21st century infrastructure, smart technology and 2.5 million square feet of flexible and collaborative space that can adapt to the future of work.

The project is the first under New York City’s Midtown East Rezoning plan, which encourages modern office construction and improvements to the business district’s public realm and transportation.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster & Partners, said: “270 Park Avenue is set to be a new landmark that responds to its historic location as well as the legacy of JP Morgan Chase in New York. The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below. The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JP Morgan Chase now and well into the future.”

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JP Morgan Chase, added: “With our new headquarters, JP Morgan Chase is making a long-term investment in our business and New York City’s future while ensuring that we operate in a highly efficient and world-class environment for the 21st century. We are extremely excited about the building’s state-of-the-art technology, health and wellness amenities, and public spaces, among many other features. It is in the best location in one of the world’s greatest cities.”

The new building will house up to 14,000 employees – replacing an outdated facility designed in the late 1950s for about 3,500 employees. It will offer 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level of Park and Madison Avenues.

The concept for the new design was to create a timeless addition to Park Avenue, which celebrates the city’s architectural history and serves as a new symbol for the next generation of office towers in New York. “Using a state-of-the-art structural system to negotiate the site constraints below and at ground level, the innovative fan-column structure and triangular bracing allow the building to touch the ground lightly across the entire block,” said the team. “By lifting the building about 24 metres off the ground, it extends the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue.”

Nigel Dancey, head of studio, Foster & Partners, said: “The designs for 270 Park Avenue emerged from an intense process, where architects, designers and specialist teams – in London and New York – worked in close collaboration with JP Morgan to understand the way they work, ensuring the designs embodied the true spirit of innovation that is at the heart of everything they do. Sustainability is at the heart of the project, with workspaces flooded with daylight and fresh air, incorporating biophilic elements and materials to improve wellbeing. As a team, we sought to question and re-evaluate every aspect of the design to create an ambitious future vision of the workplace for JP Morgan.”

