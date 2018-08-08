Plans unveiled for HOK-designed Valencia arena

HOK and Spanish architecture firm ERRE are designers of the scheme for client Licampa 1617, an enterprise founded by Spanish businessman Juan Roig.

The project will include a new home for Valencia Basket Club, a member of Spain’s top professional basketball league, Liga Endesa.

The project is intended to boost the club’s growth and popularity and add to the rich architecture of Spain’s third-largest city.

The venue will feature training facilities, a museum, a diverse range of hospitality amenities as well as the basketball venue and seating. The arena’s multipurpose, highly flexible design is aimed at ensuring that the venue attracts a wide range of events from family shows to international performers and large sporting events, such as NBA exhibition games.

“We are delighted to be working with ERRE on this important project with an ambitious client,” said John Rhodes, director of HOK’s sports, recreation and entertainment practice. “Our vision is to create a sustainable home for Valencia Basket that will become a world-class sports and entertainment destination. It will be a valuable asset for the local economy, attracting visitors from across the region and creating a wonderful gateway building to the city.”

“Working on this project is a dream come true for our studio,” said Jose Martí, co-founder of ERRE Arquitectura. “As architects, we are very pleased to work side by side with HOK, learning from their amazing experience and savoir-faire. As citizens of Valencia, we are excited to be part of a project that will change the projection of our city to the world.”

The next step in project development is an administrative phase with the municipality.