Plans unveiled for new cruise terminal in Florida

The proposal, which has been approved by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, involves the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a large building that will host two cruise terminals as well as two berths.

The scheme, which has been designed by Arquitectonica, will be capable of hosting two ‘mega’ cruise ships at the same time, handling up to 28,000 passenger movements per day.

MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said: “With another 13 cruise vessels due to join our fleet in the next eight years, our ambition is to have our most innovative ship classes represented at PortMiami, bringing a wealth of choice to our North American as well as international guests.

“In particular, the new terminal – which will be one of the most innovative the industry has seen – will ensure that we can provide our guests an enhanced end-to-end high-quality experience while both embarking and disembarking, thus adding to their ability to fully enjoy every moment of their vacation.”

Work on the new terminals is due to start in early 2020. MSC Cruises currently estimates that the work will be completed by late 2022, at which time the company will transfer all its PortMiami operations to the new facilities.