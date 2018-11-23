Plant hire firm comes back to Volvo

“In 2005, I decided to venture forth on my own and was offered a very good deal on Volvo’s 16-tonne machine,” said proprietor Ken Marsh. “I really liked my Volvo but when it came to changing, I went elsewhere at the time. However, I’m pleased to be in a position to return to buy the latest EC140E model - the machine is well built and a premium product in terms of performance, specification and build. Ultimately though, it’s all down to the aftersales support and service and the main factor for us choosing Volvo.” The new EC140E has been supplied by SMT GB.

The new EC140E will be deployed on all manner of operated hire and contract work, with the core business working with TVO, which is working for the Environment Agency on flood defence and drainage projects on and around the Somerset Levels. In addition, the machine will be deployed working for the Somerset Drainage Board as well as ground work for the preparation of laying concrete slabs and the erection of formwork for farm and commercial buildings.

“We pride ourselves on offering a complete service to our customers - this includes utilising our own personal knowledge of the locality and the lay of the land along the Somerset coastline and on the Levels,” said Marsh. “To this end, we have specified our new EC140E to a high degree which includes a rotation circuit, additional lighting, 360° visibility, a Prolec safe load indicator besides the standard features such as hammer/shear hydraulics and hose rupture valves. The machine also has bio-oil installed which is appreciated by our main contractors.”