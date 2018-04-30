Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
News » Plant » Plant hire firm sponsors Luton Town » published 30 Apr 2018

Plant hire firm sponsors Luton Town

Newly promoted Luton Town Football Club has a new shirt sponsor, in the shape of local plant hire firm Star Platforms.

Star Platforms, which hires out powered access platforms, has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with the Hatters, who will be playing their football in League One next year.

The deal includes Star Platforms branding on the team’s white ‘away’ as well as board advertising around the home ground.

Star Platforms joint managing director Steve Simmons said: “Being a Luton-based business, with many employees and customers supporting Luton Town, we felt this was a great opportunity to work with our local club and promote our brand across the country. Luton Town are on the up, with two promotions in four years, and a new ground at planning application stage. We are proud to be associated with such a forward-thinking club with similar values as Star Platforms.”

 

 

