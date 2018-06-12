Plant manufacturers agree digital manifesto

The European Construction Industry Manifesto for Digitalisation calls for strong political leadership from the EU, an appropriate regulatory framework on data policy and budgetary focus on digital skills, R&D and IT infrastructure.

To remain competitive, the European Union must transform itself digitally, says the manifesto, and must embrace the digital transformation across the entire value chain. Digitalisation of the construction industry responds to the sector’s main challenges such as lack of skilled workforce, energy efficiency, lagging productivity, sustainability and many others.

CECE secretary general Riccardo Viaggi said: “Digitalisation of the construction equipment sector has been a key priority for CECE. We recognise the importance of working in a value chain approach and, as the Manifesto reads, all industry representatives pledge to collaborate intensively, to lead and support the industry in order to enable a successful digital transformation of the construction industry.”

He added that the European construction industry is already adjusting to the digital transformation, but that support from EU policymakers is crucial.

The manifesto says that an appropriate regulatory and financial framework at the European level is needed to enhance the forward-looking strategy. The policy makers need to prioritize this initiative within Horizon Europe, which will follow the Horizon 2020 framework. It urges the European Commission to focus the framework programme on digitising Europe’s construction sector to strengthen its industrial competitiveness and global leadership.