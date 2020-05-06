Plant operator apprenticeship approved for delivery

Apprentice plant operator Jake Howard of P Flannery Plant Hire on a training course learning to operate tracked dozers

The trailblazer plant operator apprenticeship has been in development since July 2016 by an industry working group supported by the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA). The working group was formed in July 2016 to develop a new apprenticeship for those that operate plant and equipment. The working group, chaired by Patrick Flannery, boss of P Flannery Plant Hire, consists of employers representing construction equipment owners and hirers, including those from the demolition, rail and quarrying sectors, as well as clients and training providers.

The trailblazer apprenticeship for construction plant operatives is set at Level 2. The 15-month course covers four machines – an excavator, site dumper or dump truck, forklift and ride-on roller. The content includes learning on operator-level servicing and basic maintenance techniques, as well as the marshalling of plant, providing apprentices with an overall understanding of plant operations and supporting activities. The majority of training will be on the job, although at least 20% must be classroom-based.

Patrick Flannery said: “After many years of developing this apprenticeship, we’re pleased to have passed the final hurdle in getting the assessment plan approved. This means that we can now prepare the apprenticeship for delivery.

“I’d like to thank the members of working group for their unstinting devotion, input and time to get this apprenticeship though to fruition, coping admirably with the frustrations and issues of the development phase. It is a measure of their support that we now have an exciting apprenticeship to offer to the plant sector. More than ever, we need to attract new talent and we hope industry will support our efforts and take up this important apprenticeship.”

