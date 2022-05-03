Plant sales start to slow

Sales of road rollers were down 39% in the first quarter

UK sales of construction machinery were up in the first quarter of 2022 but were down in March.

Sales in March were 3.5% below 2021 levels, but sales in the first quarter 2.7% above 2021 levels, reaching close to 8,700 units (of the specific types of machines measured in the survey).

This slowing rate of growth in the first quarter of the year is in line with expectations, following the very high levels of sales recorded in 2021, the Construction Equipment Association said.

Across the first quarter, wheeled loader sales (by unit) were up 38% and telehandler sales were up 37%. By contrast, excavator sales were down and sales of road rollers were down 39%.

Equipment sales in the Republic of Ireland are also reported in the statistics exchange. Sales in March fell back again, showing a 13% reduction on 2021 levels. This resulted in first quarter sales ending at 1.5% below 2021 levels.

