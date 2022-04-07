Plantforce adds tech to excavators

Plantforce's Kobelco SK130

Plantforce has recently added four Kobelco SK210 machines and a Kobelco SK130 to its hire fleet and had Xwatch safety devices retrofitted registered installers.

The XW5 enables an excavator operator to programme in a safe working envelope around the machine, with restrictions imposed on boom height and slew to prevent hitting known obstacles.

Plantforce has worked with Xwatch Safety Solutions since the latter started out in 2019. So far, it has installed 11 XW systems and has more on order.

Fleet manager Lee Blewett explained why: “Firstly the Xwatch safety systems are very easy to fit and very easy to use. The system hasn't got multiple sensors like competitors brands, which is means there is less to go wrong. Plantforce supports the system as it basically ‘does what it says on the tin’. When a system is fitted to our hire machines it's important that the system is easy to use – with Xwatch you can set it up very easily, without the need for extensive training, and get on with the job in hand safely.”

