Plantforce looks to grow ADT fleet

Plantforce has 10 Bell B30E trucks

Plantforce bought its first Bell Equipment B30E articulated dump truck (ADT) in November 2016 to support growing demand from the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project in Somerset.

Since then, it has built up a fleet of 10 machines, which it is now looking to double as demand widens.

Plantforce operations director Samuel Mercer said: “With our customers increasingly requesting machines suitable for excavating sites such as Hinkley Point, quarry operations, housing sites, and for use as part of sea defence work, we felt the time was right to invest in a series of larger ADTs that would prove ‘task compatible’.

“While considering market options we looked at the Bell B30E in close detail and chose to invest in the model for multiple reasons. Its capacity to provide superior levels of fuel efficiency, together with its notable build-quality impressed us straight-away.”

He said: “We’ve found the vehicles are well received within the market, and our confidence in the machines’ demand is such that we’ve plans to increase our tally of 10 B30Es significantly, with a goal to double the fleet number over the coming 12 months.

“Furthermore, we felt that the model’s digital Fleetm@tic system was exceptional, and very versatile. So often, onboard management systems give users too much information that can prove unnecessary, while not presenting enough of what operators need on a practical level. However, with Fleetm@tic, we found the inclusion of features such as the 72-hour data download, to offer truly supportive technology, capable of supplying back up information with peace of mind for clients should situations ever demand it. The spec’s i-Tip feature also provided an additional level of safety we found to be essential.”