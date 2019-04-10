Plantforce opens specialist compact division

Plantforce Compact stocks excavators up to five tonnes, among other machinery

The launch of Plantforce Compact represents a £2.8m investment by the company, which has already spent £35m on new equipment in the last three years.

The new 2,400 m2 depot, set to open in June, will stock machinery ranging from 300kg to five-tonne cabbed excavators, telehandlers, trench compactors, hi tip dumpers and small tools.

Target markets are utilities contractors, SME ground working and landscaping, which have also seen growth in the southwest over recent years, Plantforce said.

Operations director Sam Mercer said: “The opening of this new, specialist division of the business is hugely exciting for Plantforce. Every aspect is of the highest quality to support the already fantastic service we deliver to our customers. The culmination of major investment, planning and development, it underlines our commitment to customers and our belief in the potential for growth in this key area of the southwest.”

Plantforce Rentals is backed by private equity firm BGF, which invested £4.7m in Plantforce last summer, on the same day that it bought a £6.3m stake in neighbouring Molson Construction Equipment, a distributor business. [See our previous report here.]