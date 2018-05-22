Plantworx 2019 to include rail plant

East of England Arena & Events Centre

Plantworx 2019 will also incorporate Railworx, a new exhibition for rail plant, helping equipment buyers with their purchasing decision as construction of £56bn High Speed 2 gets going.

Rob Oliver, chief executive of the Construction Equipment Association, which owns Plantworx, said: “Plantworx remains committed to its core purpose of showcasing the best construction equipment on offer to the UK market. Two major new initiatives for 2019 are the move to the purpose-built East of England Arena & Event Centre and the addition of Railworx – which will run alongside Plantworx.”

He said: “The last Plantworx show, at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, Leicester, was blighted by the weather, so we were looking for somewhere that would provide a good opportunity for a better exhibitor and visitor experience whatever the weather.

“Inside exhibitors can be accommodated in the purpose-built arena. Outside there are more permanent roadways and facilities for visitors. Good mobile phone and wi-fi facilities are also part of the package – plus it is just five5 minutes from the A1. We took our time making the selection, but we are confident that we have found the best solution and we have an option for at least two further events at East of England Arena – taking us up to 2023.”

Plantworx and Railworx 2019 will together occupy a gross area of approximately 200,000 square metres, which is 40% more space than Plantwork 2017 has in Bruntingthorpe.

For further details see www.plantworx.co.uk