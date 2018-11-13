Plantworx to have Simulation Zone

  1. Instagram
Tue November 13 2018

11 hours The 2019 Plantworx construction machinery trade show will for the first time include a zone for simulation technology.

The new interactive zone has been added to promote the use of simulators as a training tool for plant operators.

The Simulation Zone at Plantworx will have six simulators that virtually replicate a ‘real working construction site’.  Each of the simulators will be linked and will represent an individual construction machine – an excavator, wheeled loader, tower crane, dozer or articulated dump truck – as examples.  Visitors to the zone will be invited to don oculus rift headsets and trial the simulators in the virtual world to complete tasks on a construction site. 

Plantworx 2019, together with Railworx, takes place 11th -13th June at the East of England Arena, Peterborough. 

