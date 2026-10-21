Plowman Craven expands infrastructure focus

The new division combines and builds on rail and utlities operations. Led by James Arnott, managing director of infrastructure, the newly unified division covers geospatial and engineering surveying, underground utility detection and mapping, specialist inspection, remote technologies and digital asset intelligence. These services support clients throughout the asset lifecycle, from planning and construction through to maintenance, asset management, refurbishment and decommissioning.

Arnott said, "Our clients are dealing with increasingly complex assets and environments, and those challenges rarely fit into a single discipline. Bringing these three complementary services together is a natural progression that builds on the strengths of each team, allowing us to look at the wider problem a client is trying to solve, understand the information they need and identify the right way to deliver it.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk