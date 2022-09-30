PLP widens Winvic's Milton Keynes remit

Left to right are Laura Knight, Chris Roberts, Edward Jackson (all PLP) with Reece Stockdale, Craig Benham and Jonathan Neill (all Winvic)

Winvic Construction is already installing infrastructure for the PLP MK development at South Caldecotte in Milton Keynes and has now been handed the main construction contract for the first four units.

The four sheds together offer more than 830,000 sqft of floor space, including offices.

Unit 1: 203,200 sq ft, 18-metre haunch height with 14,900 sq ft of two-storey office space

Unit 2: 155,000 sq ft, 18-metre haunch height with 11,500 sq ft of two-storey office space

Unit 3: 293,600 sq ft, 18-metre haunch height with 14,700 sq ft of two-storey office space

Unit 4: 131,600 sq ft, 15-metre haunch height with 13,200 sq ft of two-storey office space

Handover of the first unit is scheduled for February with final completion by the end of June 2023.

PLP commits to deliver all of its speculative developments as carbon net zero, targeting an EPC A rating and a BREEAM certification of at least ‘very good’. Winvic will use low carbon concrete and steel where possible. Each unit’s roof at PLP MK in Milton Keynes has been designed to hold up to 100% solar photovoltaic panels, to accommodate tenants wanting carbon net zero operations

Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, Danny Nelson, said: “We have worked in partnership with PLP on previous schemes and we are also continuing to deliver the S278 and infrastructure works across the 135-acre site at South Caldecotte. I’d like to thank the PLP team for putting their trust in us once more, seeing our commitment to realising clients’ carbon net zero aims and engaging us to deliver these four industrial facilities totalling 838,000 sq ft. We have been working hard together during the pre-construction and design stages to ensure we find desired carbon savings at every turn and for the buildings to be sustainable in the long-term for the benefit of the occupiers. This is our second industrial project currently located in the Milton Keynes area and we look forward to reaching safe completion in June 2023.”

PLP is owned by Ivanhoé Cambridge, Peel L&P, Macquarie Asset Management and its senior management team. Associate director Edward Jackson is leading the delivery of PLP MK. He said: “PLP are wholly focussed on the delivery of a best in class, customer focused net zero carbon business park. This ambitious target is being achieved through smart design, well considered social amenity and uncompromised specification. For PLP, Winvic’s proved track record and highly professional team are the perfect delivery partner for the infrastructure and Units 1 to 4 and we look forward to welcoming our first customers in early 2023.”

