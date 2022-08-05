Plumbers merchant group appoints CMO

Liz Forte

Liz Forte, whose’ CV includes Sony and Starbucks, joins Highbourne Group from the contract catering company Compass as chief marketing officer

Highbourne was created by private equity firm HIG Capital after its acquisition last year of Travis Perkins’ plumbing businesses, including Plumbing Trade Supplies (PTS) and City Plumbing. In April it bought Plumbworld as well, from Grafton Group.

Liz Forte’s task is to promote plumbing and heating products to the large installer base and major contract customers. She reports to chief customer officer John Vaughan and not to chief executive Dave Evans.

“Liz has a wealth of experience and specialises in growth transformation projects, demonstrated most recently in her previous role where she generated impressive figures for new business, despite challenges associated with the pandemic,” John Vaughan said. “We are looking to unlock the next phase of Highbourne Group’s development and need a strong, insight-led, customer-focused strategic marketing leader. Liz is a perfect fit for this role, and we see her as a significant investment in our company’s future.”

