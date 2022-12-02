Plumbers' merchant plans Bolsover warehouse

Artist's impression of Fusion Utilities' future Bolsover facility

With backing from parent company Wolseley Infrastructure, Fusion Utilities plans to put up a 160,000 sq ft warehouse in Bolsover.

The new facility will be used as a fulfilment centre to deliver stock directly to customers nationwide, as well as for providing services such as hire & servicing. It will also be the primary place of work for Fusion’s technical services, national sales and design teams.

The new site is expected to be ready in April 2024.

Fusion supplies products such as pipes, cables and valves to customers across the utilities sector, including gas, water and energy. Its current head office in on Chesterfield Trading Estate.

Wolseley UK managing director John Hancock said: “We believe that the new Chesterfield site will build upon our product and service offerings to provide our customers with an even easier, more streamlined way to meet their utilities needs.”

