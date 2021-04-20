Plumbing shop and contractor in dock after building collapse

Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard that on 21st October 2018, Northwest Plumbing Supplier Limited and contractor Daniel Georghiou carried out construction work on its shop without measures to adequately plan, manage and monitor the work, including protecting members of the public and operatives on site.

With work being carried out in an unsafe manner, a large section of System House – at the junction of Accrington Road and Rose Grove in Burnley – collapsed into the adjacent car park and across the main road.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Northwest Plumbing Supplier had failed to appoint a contractor with the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience and organisational capability. It had failed to adequately plan and manage the project. Daniel Georghiou failed to ensure the structural integrity of the building and ensure lifting operations were carried out in a safe manner, putting members of the public at risk.

Northwest Plumbing Supplier Limited of Accrington Road, Burnley pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £75,000 and ordered to pay costs of £10,843.

Daniel Georghiou of Accrington, Burnley pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (2) of Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and was ordered to pay costs of £750.

HSE inspector Jacqueline Western said after the hearing: “This was a very serious incident, it is fortunate that nobody was injured and it occurred on a Sunday when the level of traffic on the main road was low. The consequences could have been much graver had the building collapsed onto a vehicle. This situation could so easily have been avoided by ensuring someone competent was carrying out the work in a planned and organised manner.”

