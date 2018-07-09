Plymouth tower block cladding replacement starts in October

Mount Wise tower blocks

The 16-storey Mount Wise tower blocks have similar cladding to that used on Grenfell Tower. This is to be replaced with external wall insulation.

“EWI is the solution recommended by our appointed consultants Bailey Partnerships, as it is a non-combustible A-rated product, which also provides additional insulation to the property,” said Plymouth Community Homes chief executive John Clark.

“We have considered the different options available and there is still conflicting information coming out in the aftermath of the Grenfell fire – the EWI removes this uncertainty and the Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service have been fully engaged and supportive of our efforts to find a suitable cladding replacement.

“All work will be subject to planning consent from Plymouth City Council and we hope to be able to start work in October this year.”

The contract awarded to Mi-space on a negotiated basis is for the removal of existing composite cladding, further investigation works, removal of windows, installation of new building covering and windows at the Lynher, Tavy and Tamar tower blocks in Plymouth.