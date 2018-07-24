Pochin's starts £20m Stoke hotel

CGI of Hilton Garden Inn at Smithfield

Stoke’s £170m Smithfield scheme will deliver up to a million square feet of office, residential, leisure and retail space, creating a new quarter in Hanley.

Pochin’s has been appointed to deliver the £20m hotel development, starting on-site with a 17-month build programme, for the hotel to open in late 2019.

The 140-bed hotel is being delivered by Genr8 Developments and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

Pochin’s is also on-site with the construction of a 151-unit build-to-rent residential development at Smithfield.

Jon Adams, managing director of Pochin’s construction division, said: “We pride ourselves on developing long-term partnerships that result in quality additions to the local community. Our relationship with Genr8 is a perfect example of that partner-led approach and will ensure we’re able to deliver another major project for Stoke-on-Trent to the highest standard.”

The first phase of Smithfield Stoke-on-Trent which included 210,000 sq ft of office space was completed in August 2015. Smithfield 1 and 2 are now fully let to occupiers including Waterplus, Davies Group and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.