Poland awards 62km-long dredging and reclamation contract

The investment by the Maritime Office Świnoujście – Szczecin Fairway will improve access to the Szczecin seaport and increase capacity to handle a growing volume of cargo.

The design and build project involves widening fairway and deepening from 10.5m to 12.5 along the 62km section. The dredged materials will be used to build two artificial islands in the Szczecin lagoon. Other aspects of the work include enforcement of slopes and quay walls along the channel and relocation of cables and navigational aids.

Works will start at the end of this year and is expected to be completed in 42 months.