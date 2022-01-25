Poland tenders rail framework

A concept design by Zaha Hadid Architects for STH

The aim of the tender from Solidarity Transport Hub (STH) is to select up to 20 contractors that will provide services under a framework agreement. Any company that signs it will be able to apply for individual partial tasks.

The contract engineer is an entity that will supervise individual stages on behalf of the project investor, ranging from design, through execution of works, to the guarantee and warranty stage. The aim is to guarantee that railway investments are carried out at the highest possible level, which will translate into durability of the railway lines.

The main purpose of using a framework agreement is to speed up the process of selecting contractors in the subsequent stages of work for linear rail projects. The co-operation is to continue for eight years.

Selected companies will gain access to contracts awarded in the following years in connection with construction of new railway routes, said Mikołaj Wild, president of STH SPV.

The scope of tasks covered by the framework agreement will services relating to buildings permit design and detailed design (including their review), investor’s representation during construction works and their acceptance and handing over, as well as optional support during the guarantee and warranty period.

STH is commissioning professional services to supervise the design and construction activities of future contractors, so that the 1,800km of railway lines are built as efficiently as possible and to the best quality, said Sławomir Kanik, director of the railway subprogramme implementation department of STH SPV.

Experience is a key criteria for selecting companies for the framework. Subsequently, price and qualifications of the team will be taken into account in contracts for individual tasks.

The tender is open to both Polish and foreign bidders. The announcement was published on the SmartPZP and TED platforms.

