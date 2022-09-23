Police clear site following Abu Dhabi mosque collapse

The site shortly after the building collapsed. (Photo: Abu Dhabi Police)

Local reports say that a number of workers were taken to hospital with injuries described as “minor to moderate”. Police have not said how many were injured.

Roads surrounding the site were closed to traffic following the incident on Thursday 22nd September. The police have asked residents to keep away from the site in Al Bateen, a predominantly residential area of the city.

“Authorities call on the public not to approach the site and to seek information only from official sources,” said police in a statement.

Police also reminded locals that taking images and video clips of accident sites and sharing these on social media is illegal in the UAE.

